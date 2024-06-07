G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,408,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,396,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

