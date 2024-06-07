Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.86 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

