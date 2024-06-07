Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 682,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.41% of SSR Mining worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,052,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,571,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 55,755 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 14.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 619,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM opened at $5.24 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

