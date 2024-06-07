Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $250.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.