Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 371.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $319.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.47. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $331.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.81.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

