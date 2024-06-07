Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.28% of Portland General Electric worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

POR opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Report on POR

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.