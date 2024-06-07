Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 300 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLK opened at $778.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $781.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $788.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

