Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 17,074.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Bank of America increased their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

