Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.85

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 3370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPG

Galapagos Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.04 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 119,880 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Galapagos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 678,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Galapagos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Galapagos by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.