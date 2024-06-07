GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $186.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.90.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $8,615,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $10,256,000.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
