Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.48

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 4761066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 49.04% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

