GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 3.3% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. 27,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 111,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GHRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

GH Research Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $655.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.91.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GH Research by 98.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 133,804 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

