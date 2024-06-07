GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.70.

GitLab Stock Down 1.7 %

GTLB stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sundeep Bedi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $527,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $490,758.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 in the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in GitLab by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $222,591,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $76,918,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

