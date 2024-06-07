Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 53,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 238,182 shares.The stock last traded at $22.30 and had previously closed at $22.50.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $784.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 89,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,124,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

