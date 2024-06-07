Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 705,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Globant were worth $167,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after purchasing an additional 714,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,922,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globant by 155.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 371,628 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 405,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOB traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.11. 555,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.82 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

