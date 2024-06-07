Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gold Royalty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.20.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $233.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 525,594 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 70.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

