Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Lifted to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.01. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Equities analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

