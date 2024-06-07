Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.70. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.
Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70.
