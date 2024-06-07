Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Down 1.7%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 14,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 43,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Goodfood Market Stock Down 1.7 %

Goodfood Market Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

Featured Articles

