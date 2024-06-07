Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $73.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 100.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

