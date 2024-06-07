Gordon Keep Sells 7,100 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 7,100 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$10,224.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Gordon Keep sold 32,900 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$47,376.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$28,400.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

CVE RML opened at C$1.33 on Friday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$772.68 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.99.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining ( CVE:RML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

