Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 346,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 372,314 shares.The stock last traded at $59.64 and had previously closed at $59.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Granite Construction Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 88.14%.

In related news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 15.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

