Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Shares Up 5%

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 6,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 46,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Graphano Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.49.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

