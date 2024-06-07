Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.18

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.21. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 21,720 shares trading hands.

Greystone Logistics Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Featured Stories

