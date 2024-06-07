Guess? (NYSE:GES) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE:GES opened at $23.41 on Monday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Guess? by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Guess? by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

