Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $122.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $131.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

