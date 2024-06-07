Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.69 and last traded at C$4.69. 59,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 34,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.59.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Haivision Systems from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$135.48 million, a PE ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.45.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.58 million for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2628505 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowitz sold 10,000 shares of Haivision Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,007.00. In other Haivision Systems news, Director Miroslav Wicha acquired 8,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.63 per share, with a total value of C$38,200.35. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowitz sold 10,000 shares of Haivision Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,007.00. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

