Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

