HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.84

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 582625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,208,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at $51,065,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,850.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,065,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,415 shares of company stock worth $8,275,134. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

