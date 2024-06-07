HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

