Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.92

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.92 and last traded at C$23.73, with a volume of 37013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$832.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

