Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.83.

Get Hess alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $147.98 on Tuesday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $129.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hess will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hess by 424.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $36,936,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.