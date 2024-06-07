Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.430-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE HPE opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

