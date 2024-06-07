Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE HPE opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

