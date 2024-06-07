HI (HI) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

HI (HI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $237,813.05 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,455.13 or 0.99994080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00100033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,552,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048019 USD and is down -7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $215,541.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

