Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $87.50 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Performance

HIBB opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $87.13.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.