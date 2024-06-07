Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 3,003,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,784,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,116.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,413.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 541,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,056,041.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,413.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 915,990 shares of company stock valued at $15,041,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

