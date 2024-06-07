Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

