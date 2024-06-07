Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81. 589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
