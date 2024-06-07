Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

HUT stock remained flat at $10.47 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 340,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,270. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hut 8 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

