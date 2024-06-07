Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.68. 1,267,946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 684% from the average session volume of 161,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Hywin Trading Down 17.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.
Hywin Company Profile
Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hywin
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.