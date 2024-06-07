IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.30

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.30 and traded as high as C$37.26. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$37.21, with a volume of 237,569 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IGM

IGM Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.33.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$811.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$796.65 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.8664564 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.66%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.