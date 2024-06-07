Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 176.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

ITW stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.15. 301,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,348. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.32.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.