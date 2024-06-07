Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $217.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $229.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITW opened at $240.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $686,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $366,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

