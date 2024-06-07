IN8bio’s (INAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Laidlaw started coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

IN8bio Trading Down 17.5 %

NASDAQ INAB opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.14. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of IN8bio by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of IN8bio by 98.3% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,216,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

