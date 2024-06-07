Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $73.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.69.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
