Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $798.23

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 798.23 ($10.23) and traded as high as GBX 854.80 ($10.95). Informa shares last traded at GBX 851.40 ($10.91), with a volume of 1,920,456 shares traded.

INF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.49) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.81) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 865.33 ($11.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 824.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 798.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,776.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Informa news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.51), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($608,008.20). Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

