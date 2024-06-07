Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,964,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,125 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $36,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 40,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,385,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,374,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

