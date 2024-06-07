Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,855 shares of company stock worth $22,681,452 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

