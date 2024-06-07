Insider Buying: Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Purchases £49,929 in Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Sam Mudd acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.19) per share, with a total value of £49,929 ($63,970.53).

Shares of LON:BYIT opened at GBX 550 ($7.05) on Friday. Bytes Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 452.60 ($5.80) and a one year high of GBX 665 ($8.52). The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,894.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 517.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 560.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,736.84%.

Separately, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.33) price objective for the company.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

